2 dead, several others injured in Virginia Beach shootings

Two people are dead and at least 8 others were injured after multiple shootings near the oceanfront in Virginia Beach, Virginia. One of the deaths stemmed from an officer-involved shooting.

Police originally found several victims at a crime scene and while investigating shots were fired about a block away.

When responding to the new scene, a uniformed police officer shot and killed a person after confronting them. Another person was killed in a third shooting in the area.

Police do not have anyone in custody at this time and the investigation continues.