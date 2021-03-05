17% of food production globally wasted, UN report estimates

A new report from the United Nations estimates that 17% of food produced globally is wasted each year. But the report notes the need for better data on food waste globally, with few countries tracking it well.

The authors are hoping the report will encourage countries to invest in measuring waste. Brian Roe, a food waste researcher at Ohio State University, says improved measurement can lead to improved management.

The report estimates that most of food waste — or 61% — happens in households. Food service accounts for 26% and retailers account for 13%.

The report found that the average person wastes 131 pounds of food stored at home in the US. The data indicated that Americans wasted less food per capita than other developed nations.