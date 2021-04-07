16 dead, 14 others injured following deadly crash near US-Mexico border

SONORA, MEXICO — Sixteen people were killed, and 14 others were injured following a deadly crash involving mineworkers in Sonora, Mexico, early Tuesday morning.

According to the Sonora Attorney General's Office, just after 3 a.m., a crash was reported between a bus and a smaller van-like vehicle transporting workers from the Noche Buena mine, located near Caborca, Sonora.

Authorities said the crash happened near the entrance of the Noche Buena mine.

The 14 injured occupants traveling on the bus were transported to local hospitals in Caborca for treatment.

The 16 people on board the van died as a result of the crash.

According to the Attorney General's Office, all of the victims are Mexican citizens, though a few have not yet been identified.

The victims identified are as follows, according to the AG:

1. Gerardo Garduño Calderón, 41, Piracantos, Pachuca de Soto, Hidalgo.

2. Adrián Bobadilla Popoca, 21, Tenango del Valle, Estado de México.

3. Juana Vicenta Martínez Hernández, 36, Caredeyta de Montes, Querétaro.

4. Óscar Arturo Quiahuixtle Amador, 18, Tenzampal, Veracruz.

5. Joel Tepole Panzo, 33, Zongolica, Veracruz.

6. José Nieves Xochicale Quiahua, 40, Zongolica, Veracruz.

7. Luis Ángel Hernández Tetzoyotl, 20, Zongolica, Veracruz.

8. María Angélica Tepole García, 20, Zongolica, Veracruz.

9. Luis Hernández Loyola, 42, Tenango del Valle, Estado de México.

10. Ricardo Gallardo Mota, 28, La Perla, Veracruz.

11. Miriam Bolaños Hernández, 36, Zentla, Veracruz.

12. Luis Alberto Galindo Pérez, 34, Acopinalco, Apan, Hidalgo.

13. José Antonio Mateo Rojas, 20, Tenango del Valle, Estado de México.

Caborca is known to have a large population of seasonal workers from other areas.

Crystal Bedoya first reported this story at KNXV.