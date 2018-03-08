14-year-old boy posed as deputy in California

VICTORVILLE, Calif. - A 14-year-old boy conducted an false investigation in Victorville, California in an SUV with emergency lights and a San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department uniform, investigators said.

Deputies said the boy pulled the Ford Explorer with red and blue lights into the driveway of a home Monday about 6 p.m.

The boy, who was wearing a uniform with a firearm in the belt holster, went to the front door and said he was there to investigate a domestic disturbance.

The homeowner said there was no problem and no one at the home had called for help. According to deputies, the boy tried to open the door but the homeowner had locked it. The boy left and the homeowner called law enforcement.

Investigators believe the boy posed as an officer two other times Monday night.

One incident involved a female driver who the boy pulled over for a traffic stop. He let her go with a warning, deputies said.

The boy also activated his emergency lights at a home with a 16-year-old boy inside. The younger boy left without incident.

On Tuesday, a deputy on patrol saw the Ford Explorer and conducted a traffic stop. Sergeant J. Monroe detained the boy, who was the great-grandson of the SUV’s owner.

Detectives searched the boy’s home and said they found the uniform, along with fake weapons, ballistic vests, a large amount of counterfeit money and other law enforcement items.

The boy was arrested and book at High Desert Juvenile Detention Center.