13 injured in shooting at busy nightlife district in Austin, Texas

Police in Austin, Texas say 13 people were injured early Saturday morning in a mass shooting at a busy downtown nightlife district.

Austin Interim Police Chief Joseph Chacon said that two patients are currently in critical condition during a briefing early Saturday morning, according to KXAN-TV in Austin. No one has died in connection with the shooting as of 8 a.m. ET.

According to the Austin American-Statesman, the attack took place in downtown Austin at the city's Sixth Street entertainment district. The newspaper reports that the district had recently returned to "pre-pandemic" capacity, meaning thousands of people were in the area at the time.

Police say the suspect is still at large. KXAN reports that police described the suspect as a "Black man with a "skinny" build and "locs-style hair."

The motive for the shooting remains unclear.