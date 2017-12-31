10 Americans killed in Costa Rica plane crash

Wind Chill Advisory issued December 31 at 3:53PM EST expiring January 2 at 12:00PM EST in effect for: Branch, Saint Joseph
Wind Chill Advisory issued December 31 at 3:53PM EST expiring January 2 at 12:00PM EST in effect for: Hillsdale
Wind Chill Advisory issued December 31 at 3:19AM EST expiring January 1 at 11:00AM EST in effect for: Bay, Genesee, Huron, Lapeer, Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Midland, Monroe, Oakland, Saginaw, Saint Clair, Sanilac, Shiawassee, Tuscola, Washtenaw, Wayne
A plane crash in northwest Costa Rica on Sunday killed all 12 people aboard, including 10 Americans, officials said.
Costa Rica's Ministry of Public Security posted several images of the wreckage on its official Facebook page, showing the plane engulfed in flames in a wooded area, with smoke billowing from charred rubble.
The private aircraft was carrying 10 foreign passengers and two Costa Rican crew members, the ministry said.
The crash occurred near Punta Islita, in Costa Rica's Guanacaste province, officials said.
It was not immediately clear what caused the crash. Authorities said they were traveling to the area to recover the victims' bodies.