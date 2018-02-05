1 injured in shooting at AMC in Clinton Township, Michigan

CLINTON TWP., Mich. — One man is in the hospital and another is behind bars this morning following a shooting at a movie theater in Clinton Township, Michigan on Sunday night.

Police said two men got into a fight around 6 p.m. inside a hallway at the AMC on Gratiot. That's when one of the men allegedly pulled out a gun and shot the other.

Police said the victim is now in critical condition.

The shooting is still under investigation and the theater has been closed since the incident.