Trump Organization sues New York City for canceling golf course contract after Capitol riot

NEW YORK — The Trump Organization is suing New York City for canceling its contract to run a golf course in the Bronx and demanding that the "politically motivated” decision made after the Capitol riots earlier this year be reversed.

The lawsuit filed in New York Supreme Court says nothing in the city’s 566-page contract with Donald Trump’s company gave it the right to terminate the company's deal to operate the Trump Golf Links at Ferry Point.

According to CNN, the lawsuit cites comments made by New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio a day after the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol, claiming he denounced President (Donald) Trump in the most inflammatory terms" and "incited others to terminate business with Trump-related entities."

NBC News reports that the day after the riot, de Blasio promised to sever all of the city's contracts with the Trump Organization.

The lawsuit demands Trump’s company be allowed to continue to run the course with dramatic views of the Manhattan skyline — or that the city pay millions of dollars to get rid of it.

"The City properly followed the termination process detailed in the contract and we look forward to selecting a new vendor for Ferry Point that will further the best interests of New Yorkers," a city spokesman told CNN.

"Donald Trump directly incited a deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol," de Blasio spokesperson Bill Neidhardt tweeted Monday. "You do that, and you lose the privilege of doing business with the City of New York. It’s as simple as that."