Trump-backed Herschel Walker seeks Georgia Senate seat

ATLANTA (AP) — Herschel Walker has filed paperwork to enter the U.S. Senate race in Georgia after months of speculation.

Walker joins other Republicans seeking the GOP nomination to challenge Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock in 2022.

Walker signed Federal Election Commission papers Tuesday declaring his candidacy, allowing him to raise money for a Senate run.

According to the Associated Press, the Heisman Trophy winner registered to vote last week, using the Atlanta house owned by his wife, Julie Blanchard.

The AP reported that Walker has been living in Texas, but his voter registration means he declared Georgia to be his legal residence.

The 59-year-old won a Heisman Trophy in 1982 when he was a University of Georgia running back.

He also carries the backing of former President Donald Trump.

Walker has been living in Texas and is making his first run for office.

Trump's support will be key in a GOP primary but could be a liability in a general election in closely divided Georgia.

Walker and the former president have had a close relationship since 1983 when Walker was drafted by the United States Football League's New Jersey Generals, which Trump owned.