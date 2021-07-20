Tom Barrack: Former head of Trump inaugural committee arrested, charged with acting as agent of UAE

The Department of Justice Tuesday said that Tom Barrack, the former head of President Donald Trump's inaugural committee, was arrested and charged with conspiring to act as an agent of the United Arab Emirates and lying to investigators.

According to a press release from the Department of Justice, Barrack used his influence in the Trump campaign to advance policies favorable to the UAE at the direction of UAE officials.

Barrack, along with Matthew Grimes, was arrested Tuesday morning in California. He and other co-defendants will make a court appearance later on Tuesday.

This story is breaking and will be updated.