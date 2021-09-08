Supreme Court plans to hear first in-person arguments since start of pandemic

WASHINGTON (AP) — The justices are putting the “court” back in Supreme Court.

The high court announced Wednesday that the justices plan to return to their majestic, marble courtroom for arguments beginning in October, more than a year and a half after the in-person sessions were halted because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The court said that oral arguments scheduled for October, November, and December will be in person but that: “Out of concern for the health and safety of the public and Supreme Court employees, the courtroom sessions will not be open to the public.”

Courtroom access will be limited to the justices, essential court personnel, counsel in the scheduled cases, and journalists with full-time press credentials issued by the court.

The court says it still anticipates providing a live audio feed of the October, November, and December oral arguments. Additional details regarding that feed will be provided in the coming weeks.

Additionally, the court building remains open for official business only and is closed to the public until further notice.

The court says it will continue to closely monitor public health guidance in determining plans.