'Speak out:' Biden, Harris decry racism during Atlanta visit

Patrick Semansky/AP
President Joe Biden speaks after meeting with leaders from Georgia's Asian-American and Pacific Islander community, Friday, March 19, 2021, at Emory University in Atlanta, as Vice President Kamala Harris listens. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Posted at 8:21 AM, Mar 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-20 08:25:05-04

ATLANTA (AP) — President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are offering solace to Asian Americans and a reeling nation as they visit Atlanta. The visit comes just days after a white gunman killed eight people, most of them Asian American women.

Biden and Harris addressed the nation after a roughly 80-minute meeting with Asian American state legislators and other leaders. The president says it was “heart-wrenching” to listen to their stories of the fear among Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders amid what he called a “skyrocketing spike” of harassment and violence against them.

The visit had added resonance with the presence of Harris, the first person of South Asian descent to hold national office.

