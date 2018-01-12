London Mayor Sadiq Khan says Trump 'got the message' over UK visit

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 12 at 4:38AM EST expiring January 12 at 1:00PM EST in effect for: Allegan, Barry, Gratiot, Ionia, Kalamazoo, Kent, Montcalm, Muskegon, Ottawa, Van Buren
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 12 at 4:38AM EST expiring January 12 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Calhoun, Clinton, Eaton, Ingham, Jackson
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 12 at 3:54AM EST expiring January 12 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Branch, Hillsdale
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 12 at 3:40AM EST expiring January 12 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Genesee, Huron, Lapeer, Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, Saginaw, Saint Clair, Sanilac, Shiawassee, Tuscola, Washtenaw, Wayne
Flood Advisory issued January 11 at 10:07PM EST expiring January 18 at 1:00AM EST in effect for: Clinton
Flood Advisory issued January 11 at 10:07PM EST expiring January 18 at 6:00AM EST in effect for: Ionia
Flood Advisory issued January 11 at 10:07PM EST expiring January 15 at 1:00AM EST in effect for: Ingham
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 11 at 4:12PM EST expiring January 12 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Genesee, Huron, Lapeer, Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, Saginaw, Saint Clair, Sanilac, Shiawassee, Tuscola, Washtenaw, Wayne
"President Trump got the message from the many Londoners who love and admire America and Americans but find his policies and action the polar opposite of our city's values," Khan said in a statement released on Twitter.
Khan said Trump's visit would "without doubt have been met with mass peaceful protests" and that it was a mistake for Prime Minister Theresa May to invite him on a state visit.
A UK official said on Friday that the invitation to Trump for a state visit, first extended by May during her visit to the US early in Trump's presidency, still stands: "The invitation for a State Visit has been extended and accepted," the official said.
The official drew a distinction between the state visit, which would include a visit with Queen Elizabeth II and royal trappings like a horse parade, and a working visit, that would include a meeting with May and other diplomatic formalities like opening the embassy.