Watch
NewsNational Politics

Actions

LIVE at 3 p.m.: Whitmer joins Biden to highlight infrastructure bill

items.[0].image.alt
file photo
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on vice president list, Joe Biden says
Posted at 1:53 PM, Aug 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-11 13:53:09-04

WASHINGTON — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will join President Joe Biden and several other state's governors Wednesday afternoon to highlight the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

The Michigan Department of Transportation estimates the bill, which passed the Senate on Tuesday and now awaits approval from the House, would allocate a total of $7.26 billion for Michigan’s roads.

RELATED: Senate passes Biden's bipartisan $1T infrastructure package, bill moves to House

Watch the press conference live here at about 3 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up today!