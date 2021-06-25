Watch
NewsNational Politics

Actions

Justice Department suing state of Georgia over its voting laws, reports say

items.[0].image.alt
Patrick Semansky/AP
This May 4, 2021, photo shows a sign outside the Robert F. Kennedy Department of Justice building in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Justice Department Reporters Records
Posted at 11:01 AM, Jun 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-25 11:02:17-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department is suing Georgia over the state’s voting laws.

That's according to a person familiar with the matter who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity before the official announcement. Sources also confirmed the lawsuit with The Washington Post.

That official announcement is expected later Friday from Attorney General Merrick Garland.

The move comes two weeks after Garland said the Justice Department would scrutinize a wave of new laws in Republican-controlled states that tighten voting rules.

The action also comes as pressure grows on the Biden administration to respond to a wave of GOP-backed laws being pushed in the states this year.

This story is developing and will be updated.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Lansing Mayoral Debate 480x360

Downtown - Old Town - REO Town

FOX 47 partners with City Pulse for live mayoral debate