Judge to decide Thursday whether Trump must cooperate with New York AG's investigation

NEW YORK — A judge says he plans to make a decision Thursday afternoon in a legal fight over whether former President Donald Trump must answer questions under oath in a New York investigation into his business practices.

New York Attorney General Letitia James is seeking to enforce subpoenas her office issued in December to Trump and his two eldest children, Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr. Both of them have been executives in their family's Trump Organization.

The dispute is now before state Judge Arthur Engoron.

Engoron previously sided with James on other matters relating to the probe, including making Eric Trump testify after his lawyers abruptly canceled a scheduled deposition.

James has been investigating the Trump Organization since 2019. In January, James wrote in a court filing that her office has evidence that the Trump Organization routinely misrepresented the value of its properties and golf clubs in financial statements.

In December, Trump filed a lawsuit against James in the hopes of stopping her investigation. James, in turn, asked the court to throw that lawsuit out.

Earlier this month, an accounting firm that prepared Trump's financial statements broke ties with the former president, saying that the documents "should no longer be relied upon." Those documents were used to secure lucrative loans and burnish Trump's image as a wealthy businessman.

The Trump Organization's longtime chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, was charged last year with several crimes linked to tax fraud in connection with a separate federal investigation.