GOP senators unveil $928 billion counteroffer in infrastructure negotiations with Biden

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Senate Republicans unveiled a $928 billion counteroffer Thursday in the ongoing negotiations with the White House to solidify a deal on an infrastructure bill.

There still remains a significantly large gap between that offer and the $1.7 trillion proposal put forth by President Joe Biden last week. That proposal was down from the $2.3 trillion initially offered by the president.

Biden had also urged the Republicans to put up at least $1 trillion into their infrastructure package, a threshold they didn’t quite meet.

The GOP’s counteroffer does boost its spending by $91 billion for roads and bridges, $48 billion for water infrastructure, $25 billion for airports, and $65 billion for broadband. In the GOP’s plan, the $928 billion would be spent over eight years.

“This counteroffer delivers on much of what President Biden provided in his feedback to us during our Oval Office meeting while still focusing on core infrastructure investments,” said the republicans in a statement obtained by Forbes reporter Andrew Solender.

The GOP’s offer is up from the party’s initial $568 plan, but the two sides still face significant challenges in reaching a deal, like agreeing on how to pay for the massive spending.

Democrats have said they want to increase taxes on corporations and those with high incomes, while Republicans favor covering a vast majority of the spending by repurposing funds, like unused money meant for COVID-19 relief.

The GOP’s plan also doesn’t include some of Biden’s priorities, like measures that aim to combat climate change, funding for childcare and early childhood education, and billions of dollars for home health care, as well as for upgrades to housing and schools.

“Senate Republicans continue to negotiate in good faith,” Sen. Shelley Moore Capito told reporters while introducing the proposal Thursday. “We’ve had a lot of good dialogue with the White House. We’re trying to get to that common goal of reaching a bipartisan infrastructure agreement that we talked about in the Oval Office with the president several weeks ago and I talked with him even previous to that. We believe that this counteroffer delivers on what President Biden told us in the Oval Office that day.”

The Biden administration has yet to comment on the counteroffer, but it will likely be seen as too low by many progressives. Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren told MSNBC that she doesn’t think the GOP’s proposal is a serious counteroffer.

"It's not real. They have this illusory notion of how we're going to take money that's already been committed to other places," Warren told the network in an interview.