GOP Senator Roy Blunt says he won’t seek reelection in 2022

Whitney Curtis/Getty Images
ST. LOUIS, MO - APRIL 13: U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt (R-MO) speaks during the NRA's Celebration of American Values Leadership Forum at the NRA Annual Meetings and Exhibits April 13, 2012 at the Edward Jones Dome in St. Louis, Missouri. More than 60,000 people are expected to attend the convention, which runs through Sunday. Republican presidential candidates former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney, former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich, and former U.S. Sen. Rick Santorum are all scheduled to speak. (Photo by Whitney Curtis/Getty Images)
Posted at 11:05 AM, Mar 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-08 11:05:14-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — U.S. Senator Roy Blunt (R-Mo.) announced Monday morning he will not run for reelection in 2022.

Blunt, the state’s senior senator, posted the announcement to supporters and on social media Monday morning.

“After 14 general election victories, three to county office, seven to the United States House of Representatives and four statewide elections, I won’t be a candidate for reelection to the United States Senate next year," the announcement read.

Blunt, 71, was first elected to state office in 1985, serving 12 years as Missouri’s Secretary of State. Starting in 1997, he served seven terms in Missouri’s 7th congressional district.

Following the retirement of Sen. Kit Bond, Blunt ran for and won a U.S. Senate seat in 2011. He won re-election in 2016 over Democratic challenger Jason Kander.

Blunt’s announcement likely clears the way for a highly competitive Republican primary in 2022 to join Missouri's other senator, Josh Hawley, in representing the state in the Senate.

“I want to thank my family and thank the great team that came together to help me work for you," Blunt said in the announcement. “Most importantly, thanks to Missourians, whether you voted for me or not, for the opportunity to work for you and a better future for our state and our country.

“There is still a lot to do, and I look forward to every day this year and next year as I continue to work for you in the Senate.

This story originally reported by Sam Hartle on KSHB.com.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
