Biden visits with Ukrainian refugees in Poland

WARSAW, Poland -- Poland’s President Andrzej Duda welcomed President Joe Biden’s assurances while visiting the Polish capital on Saturday that NATO would guarantee his country’s security.

He said the assurances were all the more important as Russia is carrying out brutal assaults in Ukraine, just across Poland’s eastern border.

“I think that for us Poles, in the situation we have today, in our part of Europe, in the era of Russian aggression against Ukraine, this is a very important element,” Duda said.

Duda, speaking after meeting Biden, said that he also urged the United States to speed up its planned delivery of weapons to Poland.

Duda noted that under contracts already concluded with the U.S., Poland is set to receive Patriot missile sets, artillery rocket launchers, F-35 fighter jets and 250 Abrams tanks.

“I asked the U.S. president, Joe Biden, to accelerate, as much as possible, those purchasing programs that are already being implemented in order to strengthen our security,” the Polish leader said.

After meeting with refugees, Biden was asked by reporters his thoughts on Russian President Vladimir Putin. In response, he called him a "butcher."

During the brief question and answer session at Stadion Narodowy, Biden recounted how he had been to places like this in his life, but said he is always surprised by "The depth and strength of the human spirit."

President Biden gave short comments during bilat with the Polish president.

"It's important that we are in constant contact. It's about how we each wish to proceed relative to what Russia is doing and how to proceed," Biden said. "And so I just want to thank you Mr. President, for being available... for being so cooperative... for being and letting us know exactly what's on your mind. What's on the mind of the Polish people, what their concerns are and what they think our responsibilities are. But, I'll end where I began and that is... we take as a sacred obligation, article five. Sacred obligation of article five. And you can count on that and not just - I'll end where I began: for your freedom, like ours. So thank you very much."