Trump to return to campaign trail with first stop in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Former President Donald Trump will return to the campaign trail exactly one week since the attempt on his life in Pennsylvania by holding a rally in Grand Rapids.

The Trump Campaign announced the former president will appear at a campaign stop inside Van Andel Arena on Saturday, July 20 starting around 5 p.m. The rally will come 7 days after a 20-year-old opened fire at Trump, injuring the 78-year-old's right ear.

It will also be Trump's first campaign stop after the Republican National Convention wraps in Milwaukee.

Along with Trump will be his Vice Presidental pick JD Vance. It will be the pair's first public appearance on the campaign trail.

Based on the campaign's notice of the rally, Trump is expected to hit on the economy and immigration during his stop in West Michigan.

Tickets for the rally are now available to reserve online. You are limited to requesting a maximum of 2 tickets. Doors are set to open at Van Andel Arena starting at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

