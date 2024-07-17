Kamala Harris makes campaign stop in West Michigan

PORTAGE, Mich. — Vice President Kamala Harris made a campaign stop in Kalamazoo County while the Republican National Convention is in full swing across Lake Michigan.

Air Force Two landed around 1:20 p.m. at the Kalamazoo/Battle Creek International Airport.

The vice president then made a short speech to the crowd inside the Air Zoo before moderating a panel with a former Trump-Pence administration national security official, and a former Republican voter who has a personal reproductive health story.

Harris is visiting the greater Kalamazoo area as a number of Democratic lawmakers call for President Biden to bow out of the race for the White House. That includes Congresswoman Hillary Scholten, who represents key portions of West Michigan.

The visit comes days after former President Trump was targeted by a gunman during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania. Law enforcement agencies in Kalamazoo County say they are doing everything to ensure the safety of the vice president and everyone who attends Wednesday's campaign stop.

During the event, Harris made her first public statements on the attempted assassination of the former president.

"I have not had the chance to publicly talk about it, but I will say a few words about the attempt on the life of former President Trump over the weekend. As we all know, it was a heinous, horrible and cowardly act. My husband, Doug, and I are thankful he was not seriously injured. That day, as soon as we saw what was happening, we said a prayer for his well-being. And our thoughts immediately turned to Melania, who we have met, and their family," Harris said.

"The bottom line is that no one should have to fear for the safety of a loved one because they serve in public office. Our heart goes out to the family of Corey Comperatore, a true hero who died protecting his family. And Doug and I are of course holding them close in our hearts. We are also wishing those who were critically injured that day a swift and full recovery. And we are thankful to the United States Secret Service, the first responders and local authorities," the vice president said at the event. "The United States of America, I believe, is the greatest democracy the world has ever known."

This is just the first campaign event in West Michigan this week. On Saturday Trump and his running mate, Sen. J.D. Vance, will hold a rally in Grand Rapids. Both events underscore the importance our area has in the 2024 election.

In response to the vice president's visit, the Trump campaign's Michigan branch issued this statement:

"Michiganders will see a sharp contrast between Vice President Harris and J.D. Vance this week quite clearly. Kamala Harris is an out of touch California elite who has wrecked everything she has touched during her tenure as Vice President. Her visit will highlight all the reasons why the Biden-Harris agenda is wrong for Michigan - open borders, skyrocketing inflation, and the destruction of our auto jobs."

