MSP issues phone scam warning about people taking advantage of fallen trooper

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Michigan State Police have issued a warning about scammers taking advantage of the trooper tragedy.

MSP says people have received phone calls asking for monetary donations on behalf of the family of Joel Popp, the MSP trooper who was struck and killed by a vehicle while conducting a traffic stop on I-75 in Saginaw County on January 24.

MSP says they will never call and ask for money.

If you do receive a call, please hang up.

MSP has an assistance fund through the state at Michigan.gov/joelpopp, if you want to make a contribution.

