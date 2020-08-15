Menu

Michigan’s oldest golf course sits at the peak of Mackinac Island

Posted at 11:05 AM, Aug 15, 2020
and last updated 2020-08-15 11:05:43-04

Out on the greens a golfer can’t always depend on a successful game, but at Wawashkamo Golf Club, affectionately referred to as “WaWa,” golfers can depend a healthy dose of history.

Wawa is Michigan’s oldest golf club.

A hidden gem in the middle of Mackinac Island, it’s a bit of a hike to get to Wawa, but it’s worth it

At the elevated 1st tee guests will immediately notice a replica cannon from where British cannons roared on August 4, 1814.

That's because as golf professional at Wawashkamo, Chuck Olson tells us, the club is the sight of the Battle of Mackinac Island between the British and Americans in 1814.

It was 122 years ago, in 1898 that the battle sight officially became Wawashkamo Golf Club.

While playing the expansive course guests will notice Scottish concepts from course designer Alex Smith, and many plaques explaining what historic events took place and where.

To schedule a tee time at the Wawashkamo Golf Club, call them at 906-847-3971.

