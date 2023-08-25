Watch Now
More than 400K customers without power after severe storms hit Michigan

Posted at 11:45 AM, Aug 25, 2023
(WXYZ) — More than 219,000 DTE customers are without power Friday following the severe storms that rolled through Southeastern Michigan over the past few days.

VIEW THE POWER OUTAGE MAP HERE.

As of around midnight Friday, there were 148,082 customers without power.

To report a downed power line, click here.

"Please be safe and remain at least 25 feet away from downed power lines or anything in contact with them. Assume any downed line is live and dangerous," DTE notes in a statement.

On top of that, more than 182,000 Consumers Energy customers are without power. You can view theConsumers Energy Outage Center here.

