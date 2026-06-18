MLBC introduces reparative justice package ahead of Juneteenth

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Legislative Black Caucus (MLBC) introduced a Reparative Justice Package on the eve of Juneteenth, proposing new statewide action to address the legacy of discrimination.

The MLBC unveiled the three-part proposal, which would:



Create a commission to study descendants of enslaved people in Michigan, and make recommendations for their reparations Establish a permanent "Office of Freedmen Affairs" in state government Allocate more funding for data collection across the state

"We cannot deliver justice if we are unwilling to do the work and put in the infrastructure necessary to understand what justice requires," said Rep. Jason Hoskins, D-Southfield.

Supporting lawmakers are asking for $3-5 Million in state funding, but House Speaker Matt Hall says he has different priorities this budget season.

"A lot of these type of task forces are pushing these reparations where we would take resources from schools, police, and local governments and pay reparations. I don't support that," Hall said.

Ernest Russell, president of the Freedmen Agenda League of Michigan, said the effort addresses historical injustice.

"History does not simply disappear because time passes. Justice requires remembrance, and remembrance requires action," Russell said.

Supporters said they hope to see movement this term but will continue their efforts regardless of the timeline.

"If we don't get it through this legislative session, we will do it the next one, and we'll keep on going just like our ancestors did," said Rep. Brenda Carter, D-Pontiac.

The package still needs a committee hearing before it can move forward.

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