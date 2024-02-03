Missing man in Meridian Township

Meridian Township Police are looking for a missing person.

Elijah Peterson a 24 year old white male, 5'10, Weighing 185 pounds, with black hair and green eyes.

He was last seen wearing a green jacket, red shirt, and blue jeans.

Police were first notified of Peterson's disappearance early Friday afternoon.

Peterson was last seen in the area of Lake Lansing and Park North.

Police searched that area with helicopters, drones, canines, and on foot, but, were unable to find the missing person.

Anyone who has information can contact Meridian Township Police Department at 517-853-4800.

