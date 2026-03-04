Michigan's 'I Voted' sticker contest returning; here's how to submit an entry

LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) — One of the most popular sticker contests from the past few years is returning, as this morning, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson announced the return of the "I Voted" sticker contest ahead of the November 2026 election.

Michigan's Department of State is accepting from students enrolled in Michigan schools and state residents. Anyone who wishes to enter the contest must submit one design and select one of the following three categories:



Elementary/Middle school (grades K-8)

High school (grades 9-12)

General entry (all ages)

MDOS received over 480 submissions last year, with Michiganders casting over 57,700 votes to select the three winning designs in each categoery last year.

“Our first-ever ‘I Voted’ sticker design contest in 2024 was a massive success,” Secretary Benson said in a press release. “This year, we look forward to seeing the creative ways Michiganders of all ages celebrate democracy. Submit your entry to help us continue the tradition and get voters excited to cast their ballot this fall.”

Designs must be non-partisan, include the phrase "I voted" and be completed on the official entry form located at this link. Designs must be submitted by 5 p.m. EST on Friday, May 1. The use of AI and copyrighted & trademarked designs is prohibited.

This year, votes can be cast through the month of June, with winners annoucned later in the summer. Just like the 2024 contest, the winning sticker designs will be provided to local election clerks for the November Election to give out to voters.

