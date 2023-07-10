Michigan's gas average is down 7 cents, AAA says

(WXYZ) — Gas prices in Michigan are down 7 cents compared to last week, according to AAA Michigan.

Michigan drivers are now paying an average of $3.47 per gallon for regular unleaded gas at the pump. That is 17 cents less than this time last month and $1.35 less than this time last year.

In metro Detroit, the current average is $3.55 per gallon, about 3 cents less than last week’s average.

"Michigan motorists are seeing a decline in prices at the pump compared to last week," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson for AAA-The Auto Club Group. "If demand continues to rise, drivers could see gas prices increase."

According to AAA, Motorists are paying an average of $52 for a full 15-gallon tank of gas.

