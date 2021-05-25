Michigan's Adventure opening for 2021 season on May 29

Michigan's Adventure is opening for the 2021 season on Saturday, May 29, and debuting a new Peanuts-themed kids area called Camp Snoopy.

The amusement park, which is the largest in Michigan, features over 60 rides and attractions.

Camp Snoopy features five family-friendly rides, a large climb-and-play structure, and a place to meet kids' favorite Peanuts characters.

“The significant expansion and imaginative theming of our children’s attractions reinforces Michigan’s Adventure as one of the region’s top destinations for families,” Michigan's Adventure VP and GM Camille Jourden-Mark said in a release. “Camp Snoopy joins our other unique attractions in providing guests with a variety of exciting opportunities for creating family memories for generations to come. We are ready to welcome back our guests for safe summer fun.”

Reservations will be required for single-day ticket holders, but season pass holders do not need reservations. Temperature checks have been discontinued and there are no limitations for rid capacity.