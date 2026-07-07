Michigan's $75.2B state budget: schools, roads, retirement tax and more

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan has a new state budget totaling $75.2 billion, covering areas ranging from school funding and road repairs to retirement taxes and Medicaid eligibility.

The budget allocates a payment of $10,300 per pupil for schools across the state.

The budget removes the state retirement tax, a change the governor's office said is expected to save seniors approximately $1,000 per year.

Speaker of the House Matt Hall addressed changes to Medicaid and food stamp eligibility requirements at a press conference Tuesday.

"People are getting programs like Medicaid and food stamps without ever being checked for eligibility," Hall said. "Now, we're forcing the administration to check and say, 'OK, if they say they're eligible, then check. Look and see if they're citizens, look for their eligibility.'"

According to the governor's office, Medicaid will receive $185 million to provide additional stability for the program, even with the new eligibility checks in place.

Democratic lawmakers also expressed general support for the final agreement. Rep. Mike McFall said in a statement, "While the budget isn't perfect, our final compromise stayed focused on what matters most: making sure families are fed, healthcare is protected, and communities have the stability they deserve."

Next, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is expected to sign the allocations line by line. The budget takes effect Oct. 1.

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