Michigan voting rights bill clears Senate, faces uncertain future in House

LANSING, Mich. — A major voting rights bill has cleared the state Senate and now heads to the House, where it is already seeing pushback.

According to sponsor Senator Stephanie Chang (D-Detroit), The Michigan Voting Rights Act would add more access to translation materials for voters who speak different languages, make all polling sites accessible for voters with disabilities and establish a nonpartisan "voter database" in the state for election information and research.

Sen. Chang says the package of bills would expand statewide voter protections.

"Those voting rights that have been eroded at the federal level mean that we as states really need to step up," said Sen. Chang. "I think it's really important that we're moving forward on voting rights."

House Rep. Ann Bollin (R-Brighton), argues the package goes too far and that federal rights are enough.

"We have federal rules that are in place that have served us very well," said Rep. Bollin. "Several of these really provide universally base standards across the nation and I think that's what we should be striving for is more continuity."

Rep. Bollin said she anticipates the bill might not get very far in the House.

"I think everybody in that [House] chamber wants to make sure every voter can vote freely, secretly, independently and securely, and I think that the majority of us inside that chamber believe that we have those protections in our state laws already," Bollin said.

Sen. Chang said she hopes the momentum swings.

"We're trying to enhance our democracy, bring more people into the election process, and that means that we have a stronger democracy, as well as a secure democracy," Chang said.

The Michigan Voting Rights Act passed in the Senate and now heads to the House for consideration.

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