Michigan, US flags ordered to half-staff in honor of Peace Officers Memorial Day

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has ordered all U.S. and Michigan flags to be lowered to half-staff on Monday, May 15 in recognition of Peace Officers Memorial Day.

This comes as President Biden proclaimed May 14-20 as Police Week— which was first recognized by Congress in 1962— as a time to honor those faithfully serving their communities as police and public safety officers.

“Our police officers have tough jobs and risk their own safety to protect public safety. Let’s learn from their example of public service and work together to protect our communities,” said Governor Whitmer.

Michigan residents, businesses, schools, local governments, and other organizations are encouraged to display the flag at half-staff along with all State and Federal agencies.

Flags will resume normal positions on Tuesday.