Michigan Supreme Court Justice Richard Bernstein to work remotely while undergoing mental health treatment

(WXYZ) — Michigan Supreme Court Justice Richard Bernstein announced Tuesday he will be working remotely while undergoing mental health treatment outside the state.

Bernstein released the following statement about the matter:

I have chosen to participate in short-term mental health treatment outside the state of Michigan while working remotely on active cases. I will not be joining the rest of the Court for its Oral Argument special session, scheduled for April 26, 2023, in Cheboygan.



The trust and confidence that the people of the state of Michigan place in me to serve in this role means so much to me. At the same time, I appreciate the opportunity to temporarily step out of the courtroom to focus on my mental health. During this time, I will continue working remotely on all active cases. I encourage everyone who struggles to seek the help they need.

Michigan Supreme Court Chief Justice Elizabeth Clement released the following statement about Bernstein:

The Court asks the people of Michigan to join them in supporting Justice Bernstein and respecting his privacy, as he prioritizes his well-being. We look forward to him rejoining the Court in person in the coming weeks.

This is not the first time Bernstein has participated in Supreme Court business. He worked remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021 while staying in Dubai following the cancellation of a trip to Israel after that country closed its borders.

