Michigan state workers may soon return to the office under new state budget

LANSING, Mich. — Thousands of Michigan state workers who have been working remotely since the COVID-19 pandemic could soon be required to return to the office under language included in the new state budget.

House Speaker Matt Hall said the majority of state workers are not currently coming into the office.

"It's probably less than 25% of the workers are coming into work, so these buildings are empty," Hall said.

The budget language sets a goal of bringing at least 80% of state workers back into the office and requires state departments to disclose their return-to-office policies.

"They won't show us their policies, but with this new budget law they're gonna have to show us their policies," Hall said. "I'm hopeful that this will bring the workers back to work."

For some downtown Lansing business owners, a return of state workers would mean more foot traffic and revenue. Aharon Hebert owns Bango's & Babe's Corner sandwich shops in downtown Lansing. He sees both sides of the debate.

"I would not force anyone to come back to work downtown, but I do think it would help us, to have increased foot traffic down here," he said.

For affected state workers, the switch could mean higher out-of-pocket costs for gas and parking. Hebert said he would welcome more lunchtime customers but does not think workers should be compelled to return solely for the benefit of businesses.

"Yeah, I hope they come get lunch here, or come on their off time, but I don't think they should be forced to come down here just to help businesses," Hebert said.

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