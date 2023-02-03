Michigan State Police installing license plate readers along metro Detroit freeways

(WYXZ) — State Police have begun installing license plate readers along metro Detroit freeways. It is part of a pilot program that's set to expand across the state.

State police say the technology would only be used for serious and violent crimes and could quadruple the chances of making an arrest.

These license plate readers will simply capture an image of a license plate and it will be stored in a database for only 30 days. So, if a serious or violent crime happens on the freeway and they have a description of the vehicle, they'll be able to track down a potential suspect.

“It's modern policing. And technology is the wave of the future for everything," Michigan State Police Lieutenant Michael Shaw said.

With dozens of freeway shootings happening every year on metro Detroit freeways, Michigan State Police say they hope this technology will give them an advantage by adding extra eyes on the roads.

“They don't detect speed. There’s no facial recognition. It doesn't take a picture of anybody in the car. It takes a picture of the back of the car and the license plate," Shaw said.

Some drivers have mixed feelings about the new technology now in use.

“I don't like it. I feel like that’s a violation of privacy and I think they shouldn't do that," Detroit driver Keyon Jones said.

“It will help in certain situations, looking for someone at large, looking for the real criminals hopefully but i hope it doesn't get used for petty stuff," another driver adds.

Lt shaw says the technology is already being used by other law enforcement agencies across metro Detroit.

"If you’re upset about what's happening in your neighborhood or on your freeway, you can't really complain when somebody is bringing up a tool to try and make that go away," Shaw said.

MSP has been adding cameras throughout the week. It's not clear how long this pilot program will last and they would not disclose how many cameras are being installed.