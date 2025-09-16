Michigan Republicans gather at Capitol to honor Charlie Kirk

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Republicans, joined by supporters from around the state, gathered at the Capitol Monday to honor Charlie Kirk. The conservative influencer was shot and killed last Wednesday while speaking with college students.

Conservative influencer Charlie Kirk was remembered by supporters at the Michigan Capitol.

Young Republican voters say Kirk inspired them to be more vocal about their beliefs.

According to research, young adults, especially young men, voted more for President Donald Trump in 2024 than in 2020.

"This is about eternity, about truth and about the way that a man who's life carried both," said a rally attendee.

Kirk was shot and killed while doing what he did often - speaking with college students across the country.

"Continuing this dialogue that Charlie Kirk wants, what Charlie Kirk stood for, which he came to MSU and other college's campuses to present," said MSU college student Aleks Evans.

Evans, along with fellow MSU students Ty Bommarito and Alex Hubbs, are young conservatives who looked up to Kirk. All three voted Republican in the 2024 general election.

"Us young men in particular but young people took a big step to the right and that's Charlie's work," Bommarito said.

According to the Cooperative Election Study from Tufts University, young adults, especially young men, voted for President Donald Trump more in 2024 than in 2020.

"I feel like Charlie especially was someone who gave almost a permission structure to talk about our beliefs and try to convince people or at least find common ground if possible," Hubbs said.

As the three students joined others at the rally, they expressed feeling a responsibility to carry on Kirk's legacy.

"He built that for me, Alex and Alex. We are his legacy. Each of us has to carry this burden now," Bommarito said.

The Michigan Democratic Party provided a statement saying, "Michigan Democrats are holding the Kirk family, and especially his two young children, in our thoughts and prayers as we continue to stand up against political violence following last week's tragic attack. The strength of our democracy comes from our ability to disagree and still live together as neighbors, friends, and community members, and this unacceptable violence is a betrayal of that deeply held American tenet."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

