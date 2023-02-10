Michigan Recreation Passport fees to increase starting March 1 

(WXYZ) — Heads-up, Michigan drivers: prices for Recreation Passports are about to increase.

The increase for residents, according to the state, is set to go into effect on March 1.

The Recreation Passport gives drivers access to state parks, recreation areas, campgrounds and more throughout the year. The state says funds from the passport go back into maintaining Michigan's outdoor spaces.

Starting March 1, when purchased at the time of your license plate renewal, the Recreation Passport will increase to $13 from $12 for vehicles; and to $7 from $6 for motorcycles. Two-year registrations will rise from $24 to $26.

According to the Department of Natural Resources’ website, the increase was “due to a statutory provision to adjust the fee based on the Consumer Price Index.”

They note this is the first increase in three years.

