Michigan May election: View your sample ballot, view races and more

Piper Blackburn/AP
Voting stations are set up for the primary election at the Kentucky Exposition Center, Monday, June 22, 2020, in Louisville, Ky. With one polling place designated for Louisville on Tuesday, voters who didn’t cast mail-in ballots could potentially face long lines in Kentucky’s unprecedented primary election. (AP Photo/Piper Blackburn)
Posted at 7:54 PM, May 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-03 19:54:19-04

(WXYZ) — The May 4, 2021 election is Tuesday and there are several proposals, millages, and more on the ballot in mid-Michigan counties and cities.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. in Michigan

Check out the different races by county below, and view election results after the polls close.

Clinton County
Participating School Districts proposals:

  • Westphalia Community Schools
  • Waverly Community Schools
  • Fulton Schools

Eaton County
Participating School Districts proposals:

Hillsdale County
Proposals and special elections

Ingham County
Participating School Districts proposals:

  • Fowlerville Community Schools
  • Holt Public Schools
  • Okemos Public Schools
  • Waverly Community Schools

Jackson County
Participating School Districts proposals:

  • Grass Lake Community Schools
