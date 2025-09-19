Michigan lawmakers race against time to avoid possible government shutdown

Critical services like state police and prisons would remain operational during a shutdown.

Road projects would halt and schools wouldn't receive payments for free meal programs.

Rest areas and Secretary of State offices could close, affecting travelers and those needing to renew licenses.

The clock is ticking for state lawmakers who need to agree on a budget to avoid a possible government shutdown in Michigan.

"It's a growing fear we will have a shutdown," said MSU Professor Arnold Weinfeld.

But a shutdown wouldn't mean all services would close. The Governor, along with others in her executive branch, decide what they call essential services.

Weinfeld explains that critical services would continue during any potential shutdown.

"Like state police, prisons, those will remain operational," Weinfeld said.

However, as we go down the line, the possibility of seeing an impact starts to creep in.

"Road projects will come to a halt," Weinfeld said.

Schools also wouldn't get their payments to continue another month of free breakfast and lunch programs.

"Schools and universities have already started their fiscal years," Weinfeld said.

Neighbors looking to get hunting licenses this fall may face slowdowns, and rest areas could face closures.

Jackson neighborhood reporter Matt Prysiazny visited a rest area next to US-127 South heading to Jackson and spoke with travelers from Muskegon who expressed concern about potential closures.

They said they would be very upset if rest areas had to shut their doors because they simply wouldn't have anywhere to go to the bathroom or get snacks while traveling. They also mentioned it's such a little thing that we take for granted until it's gone, so they really hope it doesn't come to this.

If the budget isn't approved, residents planning to renew their driver's licenses may be out of luck as Secretary of State offices could close.

With the clock ticking on, Michigan residents may soon see the effects of a government shutdown firsthand.

