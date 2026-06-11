Michigan lawmakers propose utility accountability bills amid rate increase debate

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan lawmakers from both parties say utility rates are too high and families are feeling it, but they have different ideas on policy change.

A group of House Democrats introduced utility accountability legislation Thursday with a package of bills that would block utility companies from passing extra costs onto rate payers, cap utility profits at an 8.2 percent return on equity and require independent audits on companies every five years.

Rep. Natalie Price, D-Berkley, said lawmakers need to work together on the issue.

"We need, regardless of partisanship, to be working together to address it in our communities," Price said.

Consumers Energy recently asked for its biggest rate increase in history, a move that would raise electric rates by 9.8%.

Republican Speaker of the House Matt Hall said his party sees the issue too, but lawmakers can't agree on the best approach.

"Our plan is to force the utilities to lower their rates by a billion dollars, which wipes out the last three years of rate increases," Hall said.

Consumers Energy is firing back with the following statement:

“The message conveyed at this morning’s press conference is littered with inaccurate and blatantly false claims that distract from the real priorities—improving reliability and affordability for Michigan customers. We will continue to work toward actionable policy solutions with pragmatic legislators who have taken the time to understand energy policy and Michigan campaign finance law. These legislators are doing the bidding for out of state billionaires instead of focusing on productive policy solutions for their constituents.” - Katie Carey, Director of Media Relations, Consumers Energy

Myke King, with the Michigan League of Conservation Voters, said he fights for the future.

"Today, this is about fairness, this is about accountability, and this is about making sure the next generation can actually have a chance of inheriting an energy system that works for all people," said King.

Lawmakers have not voted on the latest proposals, but both sides said lowering rates is on their list of priorities this session.

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