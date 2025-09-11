LANSING, Mich. — Artificial Intelligence is just about everywhere these days. And though it can be a tool for good, it's also becoming a tool for bad actors in Michigan.

AI is increasingly being used as a tool for criminal activity, according to experts.

A new proposal would add felony charges when AI is used to commit crimes in Michigan.

Some lawmakers are concerned about the clarity of the proposed legislation.

WATCH: Michigan lawmakers target AI-assisted crimes with new legislation

Michigan lawmakers propose felony charges for AI-assisted crimes

"AI in the crime sphere at the most basic level is making it easier," said Rachel McNealy, who works at the MSU Center for Cybercrime Investigation and Training.

McNealy and her team teach law enforcement on ways to battle these crimes.

When asked what AI use in crime looks like, McNealy explained, "So we have written language, generated voices, and generated images are the really, really big ones."

That includes scam texts, mimicking voices for phone calls or creating deepfakes.

"Parents should be aware that completely innocent pictures of their children being posted online can very easily be used for nefarious purposes," McNealy said.

Right now, criminals can be charged for the crime, but not the use of AI to do it.

"The tool that made the crime convincing that made it successful that part disappears in the eyes of the law this bill fixes that," said GOP State Representative Sara Lightner.

Lightner says a new proposal would add felony charges when AI is used.

But some say the bill needs more clarity.

"Because there are some things that are ridiculous crimes in Michigan and some things that are obviously very serious," said Democratic Representative Kelly Breene.

"—and this adds a felony on it…" Lightner said.

"—yes," Breene responded.

Lightner says she plans to keep working on the bills to find the best solution to protect our neighbors.

In the meantime, McNealy says it's important for neighbors to report to the police if they believe they were the victim of a crime.

"It is incredibly helpful to know when and where these things are happening," McNealy said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.