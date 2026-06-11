Michigan lawmakers consider 25-foot buffer zone for first responders

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan lawmakers are considering a package of bills to create a 25-foot buffer zone around law enforcement officers and first responders while they work.

If someone knowingly goes within that buffer zone after being told to move back, they could face penalties.

St. Johns Police Chief David Kirk said he has first-hand experience trying to manage police scenes when someone got too close.

"It's an overwhelming feeling going into a situation when there's no clear path out," Kirk said. "The angst that goes along with it, and some push and shoves, and then you feel like the ability to execute your job is a lot more difficult for you than it should be."

Kirk said situations like this are why the legislation is needed.

"When law enforcement shows up to keep everybody safe, it becomes kind of the mission for the police, and sometimes becomes a struggle when that isn't provided for us, an area to operate, that safe buffer zone," Kirk said.

On the other side of the argument, Kyle Zawacki with the American Civil Liberties Union of Michigan said the proposal could be too far.

"The idea of putting in a specific foot buffer zone with not necessarily clear directions is something extremely concerning to the ACLU of Michigan," Zawacki said. "If you are forced to stand 25, 30 feet away, you might not be able to pick up on all the things that are being said and done in those moments, to keep people accountable."

Chief Kirk said the main concern is safety for everyone.

"Nobody wants to be in an unsafe environment," Kirk said. "Anything that enhances the ability to effectively respond is gonna up that safety level."

The proposal passed through the House and now heads to the Senate for consideration. If signed into law, it would go into effect on January 1, 2027.

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