Michigan House Republicans propose cuts to food assistance programs affecting access to fresh produce

LANSING, Mich. — A proposal from Michigan House Republicans includes more than $300 million in cuts to federal food stamp benefits, potentially affecting local farm-to-family programs in Mid-Michigan.

More than 200,000 Michigan families could lose $160 per month in food assistance benefits under the proposal.

The cuts would impact programs connecting local farmers with families in need of fresh produce.

House Republicans say the proposal aims to eliminate waste, fraud and abuse in the programs.

The proposal is being considered during budget negotiations leading up to October 1.

"Food isn't always meant to be business; it should be more of our lifestyle," said Steve Grose, an Onondaga farmer who grows a variety of produce to share with the community.

Grose participates in farm-to-family programs that connect local farms with families, ensuring Mid-Michigan residents have access to locally grown food.

"We grow a wide diversity of vegetables and a little bit of fruit," Grose said.

These community-focused food assistance initiatives could soon be at risk. Michigan House Republicans have proposed cutting more than $300 million in federal dollars for food stamp benefits, along with reductions to programs that help families get extra produce from farmers markets and farm-to-family programming.

"I'm happy to help them. It helps us; they pay a good price for the produce that comes from the farmer, and they help us out to keep us in business," Grose said.

It's a passion for Grose to share with the community something he loves.

He brings his produce to the veggie box program at the Allen Neighborhood Center in Lansing.

"One thing that I love about veggie box personally, as someone who has my own veggie box, is you name it, there's the veggie," said Ethan Schmitt, a Lansing resident and communications director at the Allen Neighborhood Center.

According to the Urban Institute, more than 200,000 families could lose $160 a month under the proposal. Schmitt says these programs provide more than just food.

"It is not just a subscription, it's a community," Schmitt said.

Back on the farm, Grose hopes more people will reconnect with gardening and gain direct access to their food.

"There's room at the farmers market, there's room at the veggie box," Grose said.

The House Republican plan states these cuts are intended to eliminate waste, fraud and abuse in the program. The proposal is currently under consideration during budget negotiations leading up to October 1.

