Michigan gas prices see large spike ahead of Memorial Day weekend

Gas prices in metro Detroit saw a massive spike over the past week as we approach Memorial Day weekend.

According to AAA Michigan, gas prices in the state are up 23 cents from last week to an average of $3.57 per gallon. That's 8 cents less than this time last month and still $1 less than this time last year.

In metro Detroit, prices increased about 14 cents to an average of $3.51 per gallon, which is still $1.07 less than this time last year.

AAA reports that motorists are now paying an average of $53 for a full 15-gallon tank of gas, about $25 cheaper than 2022's highest price.

Data from the Energy Information Administration found gas demand dropped, which reduced pressure on pump prices.

While prices are on the rise, AAA said Michiganders should not see prices anywhere near the state average last year of $4.60 per gallon around Memorial Day.

"While Michigan drivers are seeing a double-digit increase in pump prices compared to this time last week, prices have held steady over the past few days," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. "If gas demand increases ahead of Memorial Day weekend, drivers could see pump prices move higher."

