Michigan Department of Treasury announces start of the 2024 tax season, Jan. 29

LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Michigan Department of Treasury announced Tuesday that Michiganders can begin filing state tax returns on January 29, the start of Michigan's 2024 tax season.

“The individual income tax season is rapidly approaching,” said Deputy State Treasurer Kavita Kale. “The Michigan Department of Treasury will be ready to process your return when the filing season begins later this month. We will work as fast as practical to process your return and issue refunds, especially with some of the recent changes to state law regarding the Michigan Earned Income Tax Credit for Working Families and the Retirement Tax rollback.”

Under the recently launched ‘Lowering MI Costs Plan,’ the Michigan Treasury says, “Although the law will not take effect until Feb. 13, 2024, taxpayers eligible for the Michigan EITC should not delay in filing their tax year 2023 return and claiming the expanded credit. Treasury will work impacted returns as they are received and prepare them for release as soon as the law takes effect.”

Eligible Michigan families will begin receiving supplemental payments in February and distributed over a 5-to-6-week period.

The payments will be made via paper checks sent to the taxpayers most recent address. To update your address, click here.

Employers must mail 2023 income forms, including W-2s and 1099s by Jan. 31. The Michigan Treasury says filers should not use end-of-the-year pay stubs when filing a state income tax return because they don’t accurately reflect all income.

Michigan income tax returns and payments of taxes owed must be received by April 15, 2024.