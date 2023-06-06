Michigan Department of Natural Resources says wildfire near Grayling is more than 90% contained

(WXYZ) — Officials with the state's Department of Natural Resources say slightly cooler weather is helping firefighters as they continue to work on a wildfire southeast of Grayling.

Wilderness Trail Fire Map by WXYZ-TV Detroit on Scribd

The fire, known as the Wilderness Trail Fire, is said to be more than 90% contained. According to the state, crews from multiple agencies are working to reinforce a containment line on the south side of the fire, as well as moving from suppression to mop-up, reopening the rail line north of 4 Mile Road, and reopening the affected area to the public.

Officials say the dry conditions are keeping the fire risk across much of the state at the "very high" and "extreme" levels. No burn permits are being issued by the Michigan DNR because of it.