Michigan county bridges need additional funding as costs rise 32 percent

LANSING, Mich. — The County Roads Association of Michigan reports that bridges across the state require new funding sources as maintenance costs continue to climb.

Bridge maintenance costs have increased by 32% since 2023, according to the latest Michigan County Road Investment Plan.

Road association leaders are urging lawmakers to approve a new funding plan for infrastructure projects.

The state budget deadline of October 1 includes ongoing negotiations about road funding.

WATCH: Michigan bridges face funding crisis as maintenance costs soar

According to the latest bi-annual Michigan County Road Investment Plan, the costs to maintain county roads have risen significantly, with bridge costs increasing 32% since 2023.

"There's a benefit to the economy. There's a benefit to society when motorists are driving on good roads," Jerry Byrne said.

Byrne, who serves as Kent County Road Association President, emphasized that funding for these infrastructure projects is essential for maintaining quality neighborhoods.

Road association leaders are now calling on state lawmakers to approve a new road funding plan to sustain these critical infrastructure projects.

The issue of road funding remains part of the ongoing budget negotiations as lawmakers work to meet the October 1 deadline to pass a state budget.

