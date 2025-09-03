Michigan construction workers rally for road funding as deadline approaches

LANSING, Mich. — Hundreds of Michigan construction workers gathered to advocate for continued road funding, warning that thousands of jobs and infrastructure projects are at risk if lawmakers don't approve new funding before current bonds expire.

Funding for road projects in Michigan is expected to sharply decline by the end of this year if lawmakers don't approve additional money during budget negotiations.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer took out bonds to fund road projects in 2020, but the money from those bonds runs out by the end of this year.

At a rally in Lansing, construction workers emphasized that road projects represent more than just fixing potholes – they're about people's livelihoods.

"We're here to talk about paychecks," one worker said at the rally.

These projects support livelihoods like that of Lansing resident Charles Wilder Jr., who works on infrastructure in local neighborhoods.

"I am currently working on the MSU project over here with Toebe construction," Wilder said.

According to the Michigan Transportation and Infrastructure Association, around 3,000 jobs could be at risk in the next year and nearly 10,000 over the next three years.

Grand Rapids carpenter Megan Jaglowski says that could risk the safety of Michigan residents.

"These bridges need to be taken care and it's very important to keep everyone safe," Jaglowski said.

Genesee County apprentice Jessica York says not only does she work in construction, but her brother and father do, too.

When asked why it was important for her to advocate for the industry her family is part of, York responded: "It's being able to provide for my family for my daughter and everyone else's ability to provide for theirs."

Hundreds of workers hope lawmakers see past the orange cones and recognize the people working behind them.

"It's about everyone in this state, it's about us, the working class, it's about the people of Michigan," Alcona County operating engineer Johnathon Hudgins said.

The GOP-led House has introduced a road funding plan that is awaiting action from the Democratic-led Senate. The state's fiscal year begins on October 1.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

