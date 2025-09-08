LANSING, Mich. — Suicide rates among construction workers in Michigan are four times higher than the general population, prompting state officials to partner with construction companies to address mental health challenges in the industry.

Construction workers face suicide rates four times higher than the general population in Michigan.

State officials are working with construction companies to reduce stigma and provide resources.

Industry veterans say mental health support has improved significantly compared to previous decades.

WATCH: Construction industry confronts alarming suicide rates in Michigan

Michigan construction industry tackles mental health crisis during Construction Suicide Prevention Week

Construction workers build our neighborhoods, but behind the hard hats can lie a troubling reality.

"Without you, nothing happens in this country," said mental health counselor and previous carpenter Mike Dyke.

The construction industry faces a hidden crisis that's claiming lives at an alarming rate.

"Our number one safety issue is suicide," Dyke said.

According to the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration, suicides are four times higher among construction workers than in the general population, with men impacted the most.

"We are number one, unfortunately, in a category that's not good," Dyke said.

On Monday, state officials partnered with construction companies to talk about mental health in the construction industry and how they can help.

Richard Vanwhy has been in the business for 12 years.

"Years ago, it was taboo or stigma not to discuss it. You're weak, you're not good enough, and it's not the case now," Vanwhy said.

When asked what it means that the state is making these efforts for mental health in the business, Vanwhy reflected on how much has changed.

"If you asked this question in 1995 to 1985, the helpline wasn't there. It was just deal with it, and people realize now it's a crisis," Vanwhy said.

The state says reducing the stigma starts with more conversations and equipping supervisors to support workers and spot the warning signs.

"Mental health safety matters," Dyke said.

If you are facing a mental health crisis or need to speak with someone, please call 988. Additional resources for people in the construction industry include:



Michigan.gov/MIOSHA for information on workplace safety and health,

ConstructionSuicidePrevention.com for videos, toolbox talks, and resources, and

OSHA.gov/preventingsuicides for federal resources on suicide prevention in construction.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.