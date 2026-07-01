Michigan budget deadline looms as school boards wait for answers

LANSING, Mich. — Tuesday brought no attendance and no voting in either the House or Senate. Speaker Matt Hall's communications team said budget negotiations are continuing behind the scenes.

Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks' communications team also confirmed negotiations continue and their team is "working around the clock."

A framework agreement was announced June 23 by lawmakers on both sides of the aisle.

"In that framework agreement, we're not gonna see any tax increases, we won't see any raid of the rainy day fund, and we will see a smaller budget than we did last year," Hall said at a June 23 press conference.

Since then, Jennifer Smith with the Michigan Association of School Boards said she has not seen details of the school aid budget.

"I sit here now not knowing, and not having seen any of the details of the school aid budget so I can't even share that with my members," Smith said.

Smith pointed to last year's budget process, when the state budget was not passed until Oct. 3, as a warning for what delays can mean for districts.

"Last year we had districts without a budget that froze hiring, pink slipped staff and teachers, had to freeze programs for kids because they didn't know what sort of funding they would get," Smith said.

With another budget process still unresolved, Smith said she is concerned the delays are becoming a pattern.

"Law says 'by July first', but that doesn't seem to matter, and that's very frustrating," Smith said.

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